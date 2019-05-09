Help FC Dallas Honor Dirk Saturday

Dirk Nowitzki, on a visit to Toyota Stadium to see FC Dallas play, scarfs the Lamar Hunt statue.

FC Dallas is honoring retired Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki on Saturday and wants help from his fans.

For every ticket bought for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls, $5 will go to the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation.

Those in attendance, who show up early, will also get to see Dirk scarf the Lamar Hunt statue before the match.

If that's not enough, there's also another contest -- North Texas SC vs Orlando City B.

For $19, FC Dallas is also offering a VIP ticket that includes access to a post-match party where you can take a photo with a player in the Hall of Fame Club.