Heading out to the Byron Nelson tournament Friday, be prepared to battle the heat. (Published Friday, May 18, 2018)

With near-record high temperatures on tap Friday, heat was expected to be an issue during the second, third and final rounds of the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic.

NBC 5 meteorologists forecast a high of 96, which would have matched the record high set in 1956.

As of 2 p.m., when temperatures were climbing close to the day's high of 95, Dallas Fire-Rescue said they had attended to about 50 people for heat-related issues at the tournament.

"Most of these individuals have been very proactive about treating their symptoms and only needing a place to cool off," DFR said. "Treatment for these patients have mostly been ice packs, water, being placed by fans or in an air-conditioned tent; with the occasional administration of IV fluids.



DFR said only one person required a trip to the hospital.

While temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to be cooler than Friday, 92 Saturday and 90 Sunday, attendees are cautioned there is little shade on the links-style course and to hydrate appropriately.

Don't forget to give yourself extra time to ride the shuttle -- there's no public parking at the course. Here's what you need to know about that.



