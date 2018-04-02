When Mansfield High School football coach Daniel Maberry was diagnosed with stage four Lymphoma in January, the community responded with an outpouring of prayer, inspirational notes and love for the local leader.
Coach Maberry’s courage and faith when he was given the diagnosis was incredibly inspirational.
Now, the Mansfield community is going a step further, trying to raise money for the Maberry family’s medical expenses.
The “Maberry Strong Charity Golf Tournament” will be played Sunday, April 8 at Walnut Creek Country Club in Mansfield, with all proceeds going directly to the Maberry family as Daniel continues to fight.
The tournament begins at noon and costs $70 per WCCC member or $100 for nonmembers.
For more information, go to mhsbooster.com/golf-scramble.