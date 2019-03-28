Globe Life Park Employee Celebrates More Than 40 Seasons With Rangers

John Schmeisser, who has worked with the Texas Rangers for more than 40 seasons, says moving to the new ballpark next year is bittersweet, Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Globe Life Park celebrated its last Opening Day on Thursday as the Texas Rangers hosted the Chicago Cubs.

The team will be moving across the street to their new, billion dollar ballpark next season. The move is bittersweet for fans, as Globe Life Park has been the Rangers home since April 11, 1994.

One man who has been at Globe Life Park every step of the way is Mr. John Schmeisser, who has worked with the team for the last four decades.

"You know there has been a lot I will remember," said Schmeisser. "Dick Bossman was pitching for us back then. Nolan Ryan's 5,000 strike out against Rickey Henderson and then the no hitter… perfect game… and some of that was at the old ball park."

He started in the 1970's on the grounds crew.

"It was my part time job, because I was also working at the post office," said Schmeisser. "I was delivering something to the stadium and the groundskeeper asked me if I needed a job!"

He said the rest is literally history.

Now, he spends his days in the box office. A man who has worked with the team for so long knows the ballpark inside and out. So he gives the best advice on the best seats where you can get the most shade, and the best view.

He said moving across the street to the under construction Globe Life Field will be hard, but he's also excited. The retractable roof will make those scorching hot days in Texas a little easier at the games, but he will also miss the history left behind.

"I hope that they take some of this park and put it over there," said Schmeisser.

The Army veteran said he gets paid to have fun and that he wouldn't have it any other way.