Globe Life Field 3D Model Unveiled

The $1.2 billion project spans more than 13 acres with approximately 35,000 tons of steel

By Paul Jones

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    The new home of the Texas Rangers won’t open until 2020. But we now have a better idea of what it will look like when it is completed.

    The club unveiled a new 3D model of Globe Life Field.

    The $1.2 billion project spans more than 13 acres with approximately 35,000 tons of steel used to erect the structure. One steel beam alone weighs 9,200 pounds and is 48 feet tall.

    One of the most exciting features in Globe Life Field will be a retractable roof that will prevent rain outs and also offer shade to the players and fans on scorching summer days at the ballpark.

    HKS, Inc. is the architect on this project which will resemble Minute Maid Park in Houston.

      

