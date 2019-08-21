Olympian and World Cup winner Carli Lloyd proved she can play both types of football on Tuesday.

NFL Hall of Fame member and former Dallas Cowboys vice president of personnel Gil Brandt says he doesn't think it'll be long before a woman breaks the gender barrier in the NFL.

The comment was made on Twitter Tuesday after U.S. Soccer player Carli Lloyd was nailing field goals from 40 to 55 yards while taking part in a training session at an Eagles-Ravens joint practice.

Brandt added, "I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears."

Because that's what happens on social media, criticism of Lloyd's technique and steps were soon to follow.

Brandt, replying to one such commenter who questioned Lloyd's ability to make the kick with fewer steps, in pads and under a rush, said "I heard the same kind of things when I was bringing track athletes and soccer players back in the 60s."

Lloyd, a diehard Eagles fan, said she was thankful to spend time with the team and learn about what goes on at practice.

"It's great. It's obviously something you don't get to see very often," Lloyd said. "You see the guys playing on a week-to-week basis, but to kind of see what goes into it all – the staff, some of the guys doing extra stuff afterwards – it's cool. It's different. This is when all the real stuff happens. This is what people don't see and I was glad I can be a part of it and thanks to the Eagles for having me out."

On Twitter, Lloyd said she was attending a training session and said it was awesome to be there and that she's looking forward to the upcoming season. Lloyd has not said publicly if she's interested in pursuing a career in professional football.