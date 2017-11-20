The following is an unedited news release from the Texas Rangers, published Nov. 20, 2017.



The Texas Rangers are scheduled to play 34 spring training games in 2018, including 32 Cactus League contests. The club released its complete spring training schedule and pricing on Monday.

Photos Jackie Robinson Rookie Jersey Auctioned for Millions

The schedule includes a pair of exhibition games with the Cincinnati Reds at Globe Life Park in Arlington to close the spring schedule on Monday, March 26 (7:05 p.m. CT) and Tuesday, March 27 (1:05 p.m. CT). It will mark the fourth straight season that the club has hosted exhibition games versus a major league team in Arlington to close the spring training slate. Ticket information will be announced at a later date for those games.

Texas’ 32-game Arizona schedule features 17 contests at Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field. The Rangers will be the home team for 15 of those games and will be the visiting club for two contests against the Royals, who share the Surprise complex with Texas. Those two teams will play three times overall in Surprise in 2018, the Surprise Sundancers Charity Game on Monday, March 12 at 6:05 p.m. MT, a Royals’ home game, and a day-night split doubleheader on Saturday, March 17 at 12:05 p.m. MT (Royals home game) and 6:05 p.m. MT (Rangers home game).

In addition, the Rangers will play the Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners twice each in Surprise with single home games against the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland A’s, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants. At the other Cactus League parks, the team has two games versus the White Sox, Indians, and A’s with one each against the Cubs, Reds, Rockies, Angels, Dodgers, Brewers, Padres, Giants, and Mariners.

Texas will play a record four night games in Surprise in 2018, all at 6:05 p.m. MT. In addition to the Kansas City games on March 12 and 17, the Rangers will host the Rockies on Monday, March 19 and the Reds on Thursday, March 22 under the lights. All other Rangers games in Surprise will begin at 1:05 p.m. MT with the exception of the day game versus Kansas City on March 17 and the team’s Cactus League finale versus Cleveland on Saturday, March 24, both at 12:05 p.m. MT.

2018 individual ticket prices for Texas Rangers games at Surprise Stadium: Lower Premium--$30.00; Lower Dugout--$29.00; Upper Dugout--$26.00; Infield--$25.00; Plaza--$19.00; and Lawn--$8.00. Dynamic pricing may apply to select premium games with ticket prices ranging from $12.00-$35.00. Full season, half season, and 7-game ticket packages are also available as well as group ticket packages. Parking is free to all games at Surprise Stadium.

Season ticket packages go on sale Saturday, Dec. 9, and information is available by calling 623-222-2222 or by going to texasrangers.com. Spring training individual tickets for 2018 may be purchased in one of four ways:



BY MAIL beginning Saturday, Dec. 9. Fans can go to surprisespringtraining.com to download an order form.

beginning Saturday, Dec. 9. Fans can go to surprisespringtraining.com to download an order form. ON THE INTERNET beginning Saturday, December 9 at texasrangers.com.

beginning Saturday, December 9 at texasrangers.com. BY PHONE beginning Saturday January 6, 2018 at 623-222-2222.

beginning Saturday January 6, 2018 at 623-222-2222. IN PERSON beginning Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Surprise Stadium Ticket Office, 15960 N. Bullard Ave. in Surprise.

RANGERS ANNOUNCE REPORTING AND FIRST WORKOUT DATES

The Rangers also announced the dates for reporting and first workouts for their 2018 spring training camp in Surprise, Arizona:



Wednesday, February 14—Pitchers and Catchers Report

Thursday, February 15—Pitchers and Catchers First Workout

Monday, February 19—Infielders and Outfielders Report

Tuesday, February 20—First Full Workout.

The complete 2018 spring training schedule is below.

