The Dak Prescott mural in west Dallas, which was inspired by imagery from the award-winning film 'Get Out', has been completely covered up, according to the Dallas Observer.

The mural was originally spotted Saturday, defaced the following day with spray paint, and has now been completely covered up with new art.

Originally created by artist Trey Wilder, he said it was related to Prescott's earlier comments on protests of social injustice during the National Anthem.

"It was my interpretation of the interview in question, that we're all talking about, of course," Wilder said.

Wilder did not expect the art to last long, as it is a regular spot for graffiti.

Prescott has maintained his position on the protests, despite backlash.