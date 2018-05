Former president of the United States George W. Bush looks over his shoulder to talk to a fan before the Texas Rangers took on the Seattle Mariners on Monday, August 29, 2016 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Former first lady Laura Bush is at left.

Among the crowd of Rangers fans at the ballgame Wednesday night, former President George W. Bush cheered on a familiar face: the mascot version of himself.

"Get moving!" Bush hollered as the mascot shuffled to the finish line in a race between mascots of Nolan Ryan and Sam Houston.

The Bush mascot won the race, just as the Rangers would win against the Yankees 12-10.