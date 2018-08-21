Former Dallas Cowboy George Andrie (left) poses for a photo with his wife May Lou and daughter Mary Brooks at their Woodway, Texas, home on Sunday, April 9, 2017. The former member of the original Doomsday Defense with "Mr. Cowboy" Bob Lilly suffered from dementia believed to be caused from his playing days.

George Andrie, a member of the Cowboys' original Doomsday Defense, died Tuesday morning at home in Woodway, Texas, at 78.

Andrie's health had declined in recent years, his daughter Mary Brooks said, and he died from congestive heart failure. He also suffered from dementia that he believed was caused by his playing days. He and Brooks had shared their story with The Dallas Morning News last year as a means of highlighting the ongoing problems with the NFL's concussion lawsuit settlement with former players.

Andrie had a standout 11-year career with the Cowboys, playing most of it at defensive end alongside "Mr. Cowboy" Bob Lilly. Andrie, whom the Cowboys drafted out of Marquette, ranks among the franchise's top five all-time in sacks. He scooped up a fumble and ran it in for a touchdown in the famous "Ice Bowl" in the 1967 NFL championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

