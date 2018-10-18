Construction at Grapevine ISD's Mustang-Panther Stadium has fallen so far behind schedule the remainder of the football games scheduled for this season have been relocated.

The teams at Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage high schools will have to wait until next season to christen their newly-renovated stadium.

In a letter published on the district's website, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Superintendent Robin Ryan said the final home games for Grapevine and Heritage high schools were being move due to more weather-related construction delays.

"With more than 10-inches of rain accumulated in October, along with record rainfall in September, essential site work cannot be completed and the general contractor and the district have concerns regarding accessibility for spectators," Ryan said. "As a result, the final two home games of the 2018 varsity season will be moved."

Video No Injuries After Coppell ISD Bus Catches Fire in Irving

Initially, the district hoped to open Mustang-Panther Stadium Sept. 28, but the amount of rain North Texas has received since the beginning of September delayed the stadium's opening a second time.

Ryan said in a statement Aug. 20 that rain and high winds forced crews to push back the completion date of the project into September, but September rain pushed games back into October and October rain forced the remainder of the regular-season varsity schedule to be changed again.

Schedule Changes

Sept. 21: Bye week for both teams

Sept. 28: Colleyville Heritage v. Newman Smith at Dragon Stadium

Oct. 5: Grapevine v. Birdville at Buddy Echols Field

Oct. 12: Colleyville Heritage v. Denton Ryan at Dragon Stadium

Oct. 19: Grapevine v. Newman Smith at Pennington Field

Oct. 26: Colleyville Heritage v. Grapevine - Dragon Stadium at 7 p.m.

Nov. 2: Grapevine v. Denton Ryan - Dragon Stadium at 7 p.m.

Nov. 9: Colleyville Heritage v. Denton - Coppell Stadium at 7:30 p.m.