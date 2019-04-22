Gallo Named American League Player of the Week

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels says Joey Gallo is starting to figure out what it will take to take the next step as a big league player. (Published Sunday, April 21, 2019)

Daniels: Gallo 'Just Starting to Scratch the Surface'

The Rangers' Joey Gallo earned American League Player of the Week honors for the season's fourth week, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

In six games, the 25-year-old Gallo hit .478 with four home runs, 11 RBIs and a 1.654 OPS. On a quirky note, he even recorded his first career sacrifice fly -- after 1,336 big league plate appearances.

The Rangers went 5-1 from April 15-21, to improve to 12-8 on the season.

On the season, Gallo ranks second in the American League in slugging percentage (.734) and runs batted in (22), third in OPS (1.116), and is tied for fourth in home runs (8) and runs scored (17).

The Player of the Week honor is the first of Gallo's career.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich was named National League Player of the Week for the second time in four weeks, hitting .417 with eight long balls and 16 RBIs.