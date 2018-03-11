TCU learned its NCAA tournament fate on Sunday, and the Horned Frogs will be making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in two decades. The Frogs were given the No. 6 seed in the midwest region, where they'll meet either No. 11 seeded Arizona St. or Syracuse in the round of 64. The Sun Devils and Orange will play in the NCAA's First Four to determine who plays TCU, Sunday March 11, 2018.

TCU learned its NCAA tournament fate on Sunday, and the Horned Frogs will be making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in two decades. The Frogs were given the No. 6 seed in the midwest region, where they'll meet either No. 11 seeded Arizona St. or Syracuse in the round of 64. The Sun Devils and Orange will play in the NCAA's First Four to determine who plays TCU.

No matter TCU's opponent, the Frogs will open the tournament at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

If the Frogs win their first-round matchup, they'll take on the winner of No. 3 Michigan St vs. No. 14 Bucknell. That game, too, would be held in Detroit.

Click here to read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

