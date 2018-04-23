Frisco police are investigating Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving after a woman who said she was his girlfriend called them to complain about domestic violence.

Irving is being investigated over allegations related to assault with bodily injury, assault by impeding breath and unlawful restraint. Officer Radd Rotello said police are still gathering facts and that no arrests have been made.

He said he couldn't provide more details, such as whether Irving is cooperating with police.

