Frisco Police Investigating Cowboys DL David Irving After Domestic Violence Complaints

By Jori Epstein and Julieta Chiquillo / Sports Day for The Dallas Morning News

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Frisco police are investigating Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving after a woman who said she was his girlfriend called them to complain about domestic violence.

    Irving is being investigated over allegations related to assault with bodily injury, assault by impeding breath and unlawful restraint. Officer Radd Rotello said police are still gathering facts and that no arrests have been made.

    He said he couldn't provide more details, such as whether Irving is cooperating with police.

    You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

