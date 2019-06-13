After just two years, parents in Frisco will no longer have to pay for their kids to play sports in middle and high schools.

According to a report in The Dallas Morning News, the Frisco Independent School District will cancel athletics fees in the 2019-2020 school year and will also review all other extra-curricular fees.

The fees were approved in 2017 after the state slashed funding and voters rejected a tax increase in 2016; parents were forced to pay $100 for middle school athletes and $200 for high school athletes who wanted to play organized sports for the school.

The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that, "now that the district is receiving an estimated $25.2 million from the state as a result of a school funding overhaul, Frisco ISD's board of trustees agreed Wednesday to temporarily remove the athletics fees while studying all extra-curricular costs."

Frisco ISD Budget Includes 'Pay to Play' Proposal

Parents could be paying more for their kids' after-school activities in the Frisco Independent School District next year. (Published Monday, June 19, 2017)

If needed, the athletics fees could return in 2020-2021.