Drew Pearson delivered an epic moment in NFL Draft history last year in Philadelphia when he announced one of the Cowboys’ draft picks. (Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018)

Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Prepares for Potential Payback From the Eagles During NFL Draft

North Texas is playing host to the 2018 NFL Draft and the excitement is reaching an all-time high.

According to the NFL, more than 250,000 fans from all 50 states have registered for a chance to win free tickets and more than 400,000 people have downloaded the Fan Mobile Pass to attend the free Fan Experience.

The NFL Draft Experience transforms the outdoor plazas of AT&T Stadium into a full fan zone.

“Spanning the size of nearly 26 football fields, fans of all ages and teams may participate in interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, free player autograph sessions and more,” the NFL touts.

Those 400,000-plus fans who registered for the Fan Mobile Pass will have an enhanced experience, receive a personal scan code which gives them exclusive access to NFL Draft Experience attractions a chance to possibly receive standby tickets to the NFL Draft Theater.

Hours of Operation

• Thursday, April 26: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

• Friday, April 27: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

• Saturday, April 28: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Games (Fan Mobile Pass Required)

• Combine Corner, Vertical Jump: Jump as high as you can and hit the corresponding flag to discover your vertical reach just like at the NFL Scouting Combine.

• 40-Yard Dash: Race down the field against your opponents and digital NFL players on a giant 40-yard long LED wall.

• Hail Mary: Test your long-distance accuracy by throwing a deep pass over defenders into a drop-in net.

• NFL Training Camp: Race through a series of obstacles and train like a pro.

• Touch Pass: Master one of the most difficult throws for an NFL quarterback by throwing the ball on an arc over a defensive player and into a net.

• FedEx Air Challenge: Test your passing accuracy on specially designed targets.

NFL PLAY 60 Zone



• Gear Up & Go: Try on NFL equipment and feel what it’s like to get dressed for gameday.

• Kids’ Extra Point Kick: Test your ability to kick a field goal through scaled down NFL uprights.

• Kids’ Long Snap: Test your ability to snap the ball like a pro.

• Kids’ Quarterback Challenge: Test your passing skills.

• NFL PLAY 60 App Station: Run, jump and turn through a simulated world in an app designed by NFL PLAY 60 and the American Heart Association.

• NFL PLAY 60 Zone Obstacle Course: Race through agility drills just like the pros and test your high jump abilities, leap over obstacles and bob and weave through mini tackling dummies.

• NFL RUSH Gameday: Experience gameday with an app designed for kids to play fun games, customize their own avatars, watch videos, and unlock cool digital gear from their favorite teams.

• Play Football Field presented by Danimals: Watch and learn from USA Football coaches and play NFL FLAG football. On-field clinics are open to boys and girls ages 6-17. Daily clinics open on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hours of Operation

• Thursday, April 26: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Friday, April 27: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Saturday, April 28: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.