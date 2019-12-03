The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo hosted night one of "Bulls Night Out' on Tuesday inside the Will Rogers Coliseum. (2019)

If you're planning on attending a rodeo at this year's Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo you'd better move quick -- tickets to see a rodeo in the new Dickies Arena are going quick.

Organizers said 10 of the Stock Show's rodeo performances are already sold out and that excitement to see the rodeo in Dickies Arena has spurred strong pre-order sales.

"While 10 of the Stock Show's 25 rodeo performances are sold out, adequate seat inventory exists for the 15 remaining rodeos," the FWSSR said. "The excitement about rodeo in Fort Worth has not been this strong since the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo moved to the Will Rogers Memorial Center in 1944."

Tickets remain available to the following rodeo performances:

Cowboys of Color Rodeo (Jan. 20)

Rodeo X Extreme Team Competition (Jan. 23)

FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament - our new, fan friendly format rodeo, (Jan. 24 - Feb. 8)

Tickets went on sale at 9 a.m. Monday. In addition to being available online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 817-877-2420, tickets can also now be purchased at both the Will Rogers Memorial Center Ticket Office and the Dickies Arena Box Office.

Ticket offices are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday in December. Those hours extend to 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 2 until the Stock Show and Rodeo begins on Jan. 17 when they'll remain open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

The Stock Show's All Western Parade is Saturday, Jan. 18. Seats, if you want them, must be purchased in advance and cannot be purchased on the day of the parade on site.

A parade seat ticket, like a rodeo ticket, is good for general admission to the Stock Show grounds. However, buying a general admission ticket does not include rodeo performances.

The legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs for 23 days between Jan. 17 and Feb. 8.

Online: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Ticket Page