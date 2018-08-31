Fort Worth's Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School ends a 77-game losing streak with a 40-12 win over Dallas Conrad.

A Fort Worth high school football team that hadn’t won a game in eight years snapped its 77-game losing streak Thursday night by beating a Dallas team 40-12.

Diamond Hill-Jarvis led Dallas Conrad at halftime 16-0 and never looked back.

The last time the Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles won was Sept. 18, 2010.

Fort Worth Independent School District board president Cinto Ramos was at the game with other school administrators to root on the team.

“It was exciting,” he said.

Eagles coach Oscar Castillo started last year.

"I'm just proud of these boys," Castillo told the Star-Telegram. "I told them to listen to the people that cared about you and themselves and not all the outside stuff."

The all-time record for consecutive losses by a Texas high school football team is 80, held by Houston Davis.