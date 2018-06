All season, the Forney softball team's motto has been Play for Em.

On Saturday, Forney won for Em. And it was the biggest win in school history.

Forney won its first softball state championship, beating Richmond Foster 4-1 before a crowd of 741 at Red & Charline McCombs Field. Forney (33-6) finished the season with 25 consecutive wins after an 8-6 start.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.