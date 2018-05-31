One year ago, Forney High School’s softball program experienced a tragedy when Emily Galiano, a freshman on the Jackrabbits team, was killed when a teammate accidentally hit her with a car. Twelve months later, Forney is two wins away from winning the program’s first state championship, preparing to play in Austin with Emily on their minds, Thursday, May 31, 2018.

“It’s not been easy,” said Emily’s twin sister Madison Galiano, who plays infield for the Jackrabbits. “But it’s been less of a struggle to go through it with sixteen of my other “sisters.””

“There have been some plays made this season that have me saying wow,” said Forney softball coach Pat Eitel. “There’s some higher thing getting these plays done.”

The Jackrabbits will play Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill in the state semifinal game, trying to improve upon a 23-game winning streak. First pitch is set for noon Friday at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the campus at the University of Texas.