Forney Softball Trying to Win State in Honor of Teammate Tragically Killed - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Forney Softball Trying to Win State in Honor of Teammate Tragically Killed

By Pat Doney

Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Forney Softball Trying to Win State in Honor of Teammate Tragically Killed
    NBC 5 News
    One year ago, Forney High School’s softball program experienced a tragedy when Emily Galiano, a freshman on the Jackrabbits team, was killed when a teammate accidentally hit her with a car. Twelve months later, Forney is two wins away from winning the program’s first state championship, preparing to play in Austin with Emily on their minds, Thursday, May 31, 2018.

    One year ago, Forney High School’s softball program experienced a tragedy when Emily Galiano, a freshman on the Jackrabbits team, was killed when a teammate accidentally hit her with a car.

    “It’s not been easy,” said Emily’s twin sister Madison Galiano, who plays infield for the Jackrabbits. “But it’s been less of a struggle to go through it with sixteen of my other “sisters.””

    Twelve months later, Forney is two wins away from winning the program’s first state championship, preparing to play in Austin with Emily on their minds.

    “There have been some plays made this season that have me saying wow,” said Forney softball coach Pat Eitel. “There’s some higher thing getting these plays done.”

    Top Sports Photos: Warriors Face Cavaliers at NBA Finals

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Warriors Face Cavaliers at NBA Finals Game One
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

    The Jackrabbits will play Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill in the state semifinal game, trying to improve upon a 23-game winning streak. First pitch is set for noon Friday at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the campus at the University of Texas.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices