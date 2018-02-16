Office of Coach, Principal Searched in Forney Hazing Case

Deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department were at Forney High School Thursday searching offices, phones and computers as part of an expanding investigation into allegations of sexual assault against two members of the boys soccer team. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

Deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department were at Forney High School Thursday searching offices, phones and computers as part of an expanding investigation into allegations of sexual assault against two members of the boys soccer team.

A search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5 reveals investigators believe the head coach of the soccer team knew about the allegations a month before the sheriff's department was notified -- citing an email sent by a parent to the coach.

The affidavit also reveals that school administrators may have hindered the ongoing criminal investigation by continuing to look into the matter themselves.

Deputies searched offices used by the coach, principal, assistant principal and the athletic coordinator, looking for any evidence of the assault.

Investigators won't reveal what they found at the school until next week. Meanwhile, the district continues to say they're cooperating with the investigation.

In January, five Forney High School students were arrested charges of sexual assault as part of the hazing investigation.

Investigators wrote in a probable cause affidavit that multiple members of the boys' soccer team allegedly held down a teammate and sexually assaulted him. The victim told investigators that the alleged assaults occurred approximately 10 times, beginning in January 2017.

Forney High School Students Accused in Hazing Investigation

Five Forney High School soccer players are facing serious charges involving hazing. They're accused of sexually assaulting a teammates at least 10 times last year. Investigators say there may be more victims. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

One of the students arrested, 18-year-old Jacob Fisher, was charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony and is free after posting $75,000 bond. It is not clear if he's obtained an attorney. Four others arrested in the case are juveniles and their identities have not been released.

All of the teens are free on bond.

In a previous report, the district said they were not under investigation. Friday, the the district says they're still cooperating with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department's investigation into the allegations.



Larry Coker, Forney ISD communications director, released the following statement:

"Late Thursday afternoon, the Forney Independent School District received notice from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department that in order to complete their investigation, they would be conducting a search of specific areas of Forney High School. We were informed this was just a part of the standard investigation procedures. To the District's knowledge, no FISD employee has been questioned by the sheriff's department as part of this investigation. We have cooperated, and will continue to cooperate with all request from the Kaufman County Sheriff's department."