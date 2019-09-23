Former Texas Tech Basketball Player Shot in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Guyger Murder Trial
logo_dfw_2x

Former Texas Tech Basketball Player Shot in Dallas

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former Texas Tech Basketball Player Shot in Dallas
    Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    Andre Emmett

    A former Texas Tech basketball player was shot and killed near his Dallas home early Monday morning.

    Andre Emmett was shot near his residence in the 1800 block of North Prairie Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Monday morining.

    The 37-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by two people in front of his home. They displayed a handgun and an altercation ensued during which Emmett was shot.

    Police are still searching for the suspects.

    Woman Is Reunited With Missing Dog After 57-Day Search

    [NATL] Woman Is Reunited With Missing Dog After 57-Day Search

    A Washington State woman was finally reunited with her border collie, who went missing while on vacation in Montana.

    (Published 15 minutes ago)

    Andre Emmett played basketball at Texas Tech under the coaching of Bob Knight in the early 2000s.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices