Former Texas Tech Basketball Player Shot in Dallas

A former Texas Tech basketball player was shot and killed near his Dallas home early Monday morning.

Andre Emmett was shot near his residence in the 1800 block of North Prairie Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Monday morining.

The 37-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by two people in front of his home. They displayed a handgun and an altercation ensued during which Emmett was shot.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Andre Emmett played basketball at Texas Tech under the coaching of Bob Knight in the early 2000s.