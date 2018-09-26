Former TCU Wide Receiver Phil Taylor Dies of Cancer

Saturday is opening day for college football and the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Southern Jaguars at home in Fort Worth. This year there are several big changes coming to Amon G. Carter Stadium, from construction to traffic flow, Friday, August 31, 2018.

Former TCU wide receiver Phil Taylor died Tuesday of stage 4 colon cancer, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. He was 25.

The paper reports that the Mission Viejo Calif. native, who was a walk-on player from 2011 to 2015, was diagnosed in December 2016. He died in his sleep with his family by his side.

TCU football said on Twitter that Taylor's "courage and strength during his battle with cancer exemplified what it means to be a Horned Frog."

The paper said Taylor was honored last season and named an honorary captain during the TCU-Texas game.