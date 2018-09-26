Former TCU Wide Receiver Phil Taylor Dies of Cancer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Former TCU Wide Receiver Phil Taylor Dies of Cancer

Published 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former TCU Wide Receiver Phil Taylor Dies of Cancer
    NBC 5 News
    Saturday is opening day for college football and the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Southern Jaguars at home in Fort Worth. This year there are several big changes coming to Amon G. Carter Stadium, from construction to traffic flow, Friday, August 31, 2018.

    Former TCU wide receiver Phil Taylor died Tuesday of stage 4 colon cancer, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. He was 25.

    The paper reports that the Mission Viejo Calif. native, who was a walk-on player from 2011 to 2015, was diagnosed in December 2016. He died in his sleep with his family by his side.

    TCU football said on Twitter that Taylor's "courage and strength during his battle with cancer exemplified what it means to be a Horned Frog."

    The paper said Taylor was honored last season and named an honorary captain during the TCU-Texas game.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices