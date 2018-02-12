Former Rangers Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Accused of Transporting 44 Pounds of Heroin, Cocaine - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Rangers Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Accused of Transporting 44 Pounds of Heroin, Cocaine

Published 2 hours ago

    The Secret’s Out on Colorado’s Coolest Winter Town
    26 Aug 1998: Pitcher Estaban Loaiza #25 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during a game against the Detroit Tigers at The BallPark in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers defeated the Tigers 8-6. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

    Former Texas Rangers pitcher Esteban Loaiza, according to NBCSports.com, was arrested Friday in California for allegedly transporting 44 pounds of heroin and cocaine.

    Online jail records for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department show Loaiza is to be arraigned Wednesday and his bail has been set at $200,000.

    In his career in the majors, Loaiza pitched for Texas for three seasons, but also spent four years with the Pirates and three with both the White Sox and Blue Jays. Loaiza also had quick stops with the Dodgers, A's, Yankees and Nationals.

    "His best season came in 2003 when he went 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA for the White Sox, finishing second in the Cy Young balloting. For his career he was 126-114 with a 4.65 ERA in 377 games, starting 333 of them," NBC Sports said.

    When Texas traded him in 2000 to Toronto, it was for future superstar and Rangers legend Michael Young.

