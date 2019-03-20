Former President George W. Bush has reason to smile from ear to ear. The 43rd president scored his first-ever hole-in-one Wednesday during a round of golf at Dallas' Trinity Forest Golf Club.

Bush, 72, was enjoying a round of golf on the links-style course with friends, Bush Center CEO Ken Hersh, and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, when he teed up a shot on 12.

After nailing the ace the president posted a photo on Instagram, along with the joke that his next golf goal was to live to 100 so he could shoot his age.

View this post on Instagram With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson. Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on Mar 20, 2019 at 11:30am PDT

It's not yet known what club the president selected for the shot or from which markers he was playing, but the 12th hole is a par 3, 204-yard shot to the pin if you're playing from the blue markers.

A love of golf runs in the family. Bush's father, the late former President George H.W. Bush, is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Bush's grandfather Prescott Walker Bush was a eight-time club champion at Cape Arundel Golf Club in Kennebunkport, Maine and his great grandfather George Herbert Walker was president of the USGA in 1920. The Walker Cup, a biannual tournament between amateur stars from the U.S. and United Kingdom is still played today, the 2019 match will be held in September.

The Trinity Forest Golf Club, which is home to the Bush Center's Warrior Open, the PGA's AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament and is home to the SMU Golf Team.