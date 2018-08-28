Dak Prescott is the unquestioned starting quarterback for the Cowboys, but his current backups have not played well in the preseason. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor discuss the team’s depth. (Published Monday, Aug. 27, 2018)

As Cowboys were getting dusted off by the Cardinals in the third preseason game, former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi tweeted the Cowboys needed to call the New York Jets about quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The Cowboys' current backup quarterbacks, Cooper Rush and Mike White, were having a rough go of it on NBC Sunday Night Football.

I had Lombardi join me on my national NBC Sports Radio show, and he laid out why he thinks the Cowboys Hall of Fame owner and general manager needs to make a deal to acquire Bridgewater.