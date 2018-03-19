Former Desoto ISD Coach Takes New Job at Fort Worth Brewer

A prominent North Texas high school football coach is moving to a new school in the area. Todd Peterman recently accepted the job at Fort Worth Brewer, a 5-a program that's made the playoffs the last three years, but lost in the first round all three years. Coach Peterman previously coached at Desoto I.S.D. and his contract renewal was a very public debate in the spring of 2017, when the school board almost did not renew his contract even after the Eagles had won the first state championship in school history. Peterman did get that extension and coached in 2018, but resigned following a 10-2 season. (Published 37 minutes ago)

