Former Dallas Cowboys player Terrence "Terry" Glenn was killed in a car crash in Irving early Monday morning, officials say.

Glenn, 43, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died at about 12:52 a.m., the Dallas County medical examiner's office confirmed to NBC DFW.



Officials said the crash happened in the area around Walnut Hill Lane and Texas 114. Further details on the crash were not immediately released.



Glenn was drafted by the Patriots in 1996 and played in New England until 2001. He spent one season with the Packers in 2002 before heading to Dallas under coach Bill Parcells in 2003.

Glenn played for the Cowboys and Parcells, his former coach in New England, until 2007, a season in which he only played one game.

Injuries plagued the receiver the last few years of his career leading up to the Cowboys releasing him from its roster, July 25 of 2008.



Since leaving the league, Glenn often found himself on the wrong side of the law, facing charges for DWI and marijuana possession in 2011, public intoxication and marijuana possession in 2009 and auto theft in 2009 for failing to return a rental car on time.

NFL players, coaches and staffers close to Glenn were quick to react to the news on social media.

