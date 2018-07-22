Interim head coach Tony Sparano of the Oakland Raiders looks on as his players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano has died at the age of 56, the Vikings confirmed Sunday. Sparano was an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-2007.

“Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed," said owners Mark and Zygi Wilf. "We are only thinking of Tony’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts.”

Sparano began coaching in the National Football League in 1999. His career includes stints with several teams including terms as head coach of the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders.

He was the offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings since 2016. Sparano served on the Cowboys staff under Bill Parcells and Wade Phillips.

Sparano is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter and four grandchildren.