Former Allen High School Quarterback Drafted by Oakland A's

Kyler Murray won three state titles as the quarterback for Allen High School. On Monday, the Oakland A's made him the ninth overall pick in the MLB Draft.

One of the most decorated quarterbacks in Texas high school football history is headed to the West Coast -- to play baseball.

The Oakland A's selected University of Oklahoma outfielder, and former Allen High School quarterback, Kyler Murray ninth overall in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft Monday night.

Murray played baseball and football for the Sooners, but stood out at the ballpark. As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, Murray hit .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI and 10 stolen bases for an Oklahoma team that lost to Mississippi State in the NCAA baseball tournament regionals.

On the gridiron, Murray played in seven games for Oklahoma in 2017, making one start. He threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Murray was expected to compete for the Sooners' starting quarterback job this fall, according to the Associated Press.



The newest A's prospect started his college career as a quarterback at Texas A&M, but transferred to Oklahoma following his freshman season. He sat out the 2016 season due to the NCAA's transfer rules, but played baseball for the Sooners in 2017.

At Allen, Murray led the Eagles to three straight state titles and never lost a game in high school. Following a senior season in which he threw for 54 touchdowns and ran for 25 more, he was named the National Player of the Year by Gatorade, Parade and USA Today.

Murray was the first athlete ever to play in both the Under Armour All-America football and baseball games.