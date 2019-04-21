Forever Grateful, Forever Yours: A Letter to Dallas From Dirk Nowitzki - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Forever Grateful, Forever Yours: A Letter to Dallas From Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki takes out full-page "thank you" letter in Sunday's edition of The Dallas Morning News

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    The Dirk Nowitzki era of Dallas Mavericks basketball came to an end after 21 seasons earlier this spring, but the legacy of the greatest player in franchise history is sure to carry on for generations.

    And the 2011 NBA Finals MVP and 14-time All-Star isn't departing the hardwood for good without giving a proper thank you — or three — to the fans who were there for the ride that spanned more than two decades.

    Nowitzki took out an ad in Sunday's edition of The News to give one more simple but eloquent thank you to the city of Dallas.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News and SportsDay.

