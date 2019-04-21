The Dirk Nowitzki era of Dallas Mavericks basketball came to an end after 21 seasons earlier this spring, but the legacy of the greatest player in franchise history is sure to carry on for generations.

And the 2011 NBA Finals MVP and 14-time All-Star isn't departing the hardwood for good without giving a proper thank you — or three — to the fans who were there for the ride that spanned more than two decades.

Nowitzki took out an ad in Sunday's edition of The News to give one more simple but eloquent thank you to the city of Dallas.

