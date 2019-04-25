A fallen Fort Worth police officer will soon be memorialized with a new annual flag football tournament to raise money and keep his memory alive.

Cpl. Garrett Hull, a 17-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, was shot and killed in the line of duty in September 2018.

Now, the Robert L. Zore Foundation is planning the first (of what the group hopes to be annual) Garrett Hull Blue Bowl Co-Ed Flag Football Tournament on June 15 at Farrington Field.

The group’s founder and vice president are in Fort Worth this week, meeting with family members, the department and local leaders as they plan the all-day June event. Around 60-percent of the proceeds will go to the Hull family.

"The number one goal is to always remember Garrett so that his name is always alive and will always be seen and it’s never forgotten," said Fallen Officer Blue Bowl Vice President Mike Randall.

"A lot of people come out at first. It’s news relevant. It’s all out there, but then it all goes away," Randal said. "[The families] tell us to please never forget. That’s why we do the Blue Bowl."

The Blue Bowl are a series of charity flag football games played across the country –- all dedicated to fallen officers. The first was in Florida and there are more planned for families in Alabama and California.

"It’s very touching knowing that your loved one is not forgotten and it does help with the pain that comes with the healing," Founder Rosemary Zore said.

Zore said when she heard Hull’s story she knew they needed to do something. Her father, a Miami officer was killed in the line of duty.

"I want to help other families keep their father, mother, daughter, son, brother alive as well, because it really is important," Zore said.

The group is spreading awareness about the upcoming tournament looking for local teams to register.

For more information visit Garrett Hull Blue Bowl.