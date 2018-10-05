Football Fans Turn Up in Dallas for Red River Showdown

Fans are gearing up for the Red River Showdown at Fair Park Saturday. This year, both teams are ranked and the rivalry is as strong as ever. (Published 2 hours ago)

As Dallas prepares to host a sea of crimson mixed with burnt orange, some longtime fans are fixin' to do battle.

“I think OU is showing up with no defense,” said Kathleen Evans.

Evans came to Dallas’s West End Friday afternoon, decked out in Longhorn gear.

“So there's the purse and the shoes and the horns,” she said.

Not to be outdone by her friend – or weekend foe -- cross the table.

“I've been doing this since I was a little kid. My parents both went to OU,” said Liese Canterbury.

The pair, alongside with their husbands, celebrating 26 years of rivalry together. It’s a showdown that's brought a steady wave of fans to the Cotton Bowl since 1932.

It's not just big business for the State Fair, area hotels are filling up and restaurants too. RJ's in the West End hopes to see a crowd of up to 25-thousand with a Friday night block party. They're bringing in extra staff for the high stakes competition.

“Our favorite thing is to kind of wake up the next morning and whoever lost gets the newspaper outside their door with the headlines that say Oklahoma, Oklahoma stomped Texas,” Canterbury said.

A friendship on pause, until one team prevails.

“I think Texas is gonna squeak out a win by three,” Evans said.

“I'm gonna go with 45-24,” Canterbury said.

Uptown’s Trophy Room said the TX-OU matchup is typically the busiest weekend of the year, with Friday night even busier than Saturday. That means a possible late night for fans who might have to get up early for that 11 a.m. kick-off.