Flash Flooding Destroys Little League Fields in Fort Worth

Heavy rain is being blamed for washing away baseball fields in Fort Worth. Now, one of the most popular leagues, University Little League, is hoping to catch a break after Mother Nature struck out their season.

League representative Katie Danzi said four of the group's five fields were affected by flash flooding.

Most of the pitcher's mounds and infield clay was washed away with turf being washed into a nearby creek. Danzi estimates that repairs will cost into the tens of thousands of dollars.

“We need to get all the fences back up and get the field playable and then we really need to look at the long term solution of how to get a retaining wall and how to save the fields from further eroding into the creek,” Danzi said.

The league is now looking at how repairs could help protect the fields in the future.

“We are looking at repairs that can withstand the rain – fencing that can possible move with the rain if there is additional flooding. We are really looking at all our options right now,” Danzi said.

Other leagues around North Texas has hosted games when possible and different groups of former and current parents and players have donated time and money to state the rebuilding process.

ONLINE: A GoFundMe account for helping with the rebuilding process