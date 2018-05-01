Flag Football League in Frisco Plays With Heart

What does it mean to play like a champion? For a flag football league in Frisco it's more than wins and losses. As NBC 5 Photojournalist Noah Bullard shows us, it's about hard work, overcoming adversity and playing with heart, no matter your limitations. (Published 28 minutes ago)

