First Look Inside Prosper's $48M High School Football Stadium - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

First Look Inside Prosper's $48M High School Football Stadium

The stadium will have the largest video board of any high school stadium in Texas, district says

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    First Look Inside Prosper's $48M Football Stadium

    On Friday we'll get our first, up-close look at the latest structure to light up Friday night skies in Collin County: Children's Health Stadium in Prosper. (Published 2 hours ago)

    On Friday we'll get our first, up-close look at the latest structure to light up Friday night skies in Collin County: Children's Health Stadium in Prosper.

    The $48 million, 12,000-seat stadium will serve the Prosper Independent School District when it opens this month.

    It joins two other huge facilities in the area: the $60 million Allen Eagle Stadium and McKinney ISD's $70 million stadium.

    Prosper ISD released these bragging rights:

    • The largest video board in a Texas High School stadium
    • Portable x-ray machine: Housed inside the stadium for Friday night game utilization. It is the only high school in Texas with on-site portable x-ray machine.
    • Sideline cooling units and hydration stations: The Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD is one of the only Texas high school stadiums with this equipment.
    • Emergency Transport Cart with Cot and Stretcher: To minimize transfer of injured athlete. Prosper ISD will be one of a few high schools to own this equipment.
    • SidelinER Tent: Prosper ISD was the first High School in Texas to have a sidelinER tent.

    Video board at The Children's Health Stadium in Prosper. (Published Aug. 16, 2019)
    Photo credit: NBC 5 News

    The stadium is being shown in a media-only event on Friday morning. Check back and refresh this page for the full story.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices