First Look Inside Prosper's $48M Football Stadium

On Friday we'll get our first, up-close look at the latest structure to light up Friday night skies in Collin County: Children's Health Stadium in Prosper.

The $48 million, 12,000-seat stadium will serve the Prosper Independent School District when it opens this month.

It joins two other huge facilities in the area: the $60 million Allen Eagle Stadium and McKinney ISD's $70 million stadium.

Prosper ISD released these bragging rights:

The largest video board in a Texas High School stadium

Portable x-ray machine: Housed inside the stadium for Friday night game utilization. It is the only high school in Texas with on-site portable x-ray machine.

Sideline cooling units and hydration stations: The Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD is one of the only Texas high school stadiums with this equipment.

Emergency Transport Cart with Cot and Stretcher: To minimize transfer of injured athlete. Prosper ISD will be one of a few high schools to own this equipment.

SidelinER Tent: Prosper ISD was the first High School in Texas to have a sidelinER tent.

Video board at The Children's Health Stadium in Prosper. (Published Aug. 16, 2019)

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

The stadium is being shown in a media-only event on Friday morning. Check back and refresh this page for the full story.