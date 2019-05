NBC 5 Today Anchor Laura Harris went back to try her first job. "I had the privilege of playing soccer through college. When I was a teenager, the older players would help the younger players during certain summer camps. I decided it was time to jump back on the soccer field to see what I remembered." (Published 4 hours ago)

We spent an afternoon with the 2011 boys team of the FC Dallas Youth Program.