Fight Breaks Out at High School Basketball Game

School Officials from DeSoto and Duncanville I.S.D.'s are weighing punishments for basketball players involved in a brawl Tuesday night. (Published 6 hours ago)

Punishments are being handed down one day after two North Texas basketball teams were involved in a brawl on the court.

The fight, captured on viewer cell phone video, shows players from the two teams throwing punches after DeSoto's 67-46 win at Duncanville.

"We look on the court and everybody is just fighting, all the basketball team and everything was going crazy," said Duncanville senior Joseph Gosset.

The DeSoto Independent School District said in a statement Wednesday evening that its varsity boys' basketball team will forfeit the season's last two regular games, and the players involved in the fight will be suspended.

In addition, at least one student-athlete will be suspended indefinitely, the district said.

"Regardless of which team may have initiated the altercation, DeSoto ISD makes clear that it does not condone the behavior that took place at last night's game. In all situations, DeSoto ISD maintains an expectation of high character for all district students," the district's statement says.

The Duncanville Independent School District released a statement earlier in the day, saying its administrators were reviewing what happened and working to identify those involved and determine the appropriate discipline.

Both districts have strict rules on fighting, with suspension and criminal prosecution listed as possible punishments.

"I feel like we are better than that. I didn't think it would come to all that extra fighting and stuff," said Duncanville senior Kaelyn Allen.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is also looking into the incident and will review possible punishments at a meeting next week.

Mansfield ISD Police contracts with Duncanville ISD for security and sent officers to the game Tuesday. They tell NBC 5 no arrests have been made and at this time there is no criminal investigation.