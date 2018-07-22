Fans Brave Sweltering Heat at Globe Life Park in Arlington

Sunday brought another day of triple digit temperatures to DFW. The sweltering heat did not stop fans from heading to Globe Life Park to watch the Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Indians, though many fans left by the last inning. (Published 38 minutes ago)

Sunday brought another day of triple digit temperatures to DFW.

The sweltering heat did not stop fans from heading to Globe Life Park to watch the Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Indians, though many fans left by the last inning.

Paper fans kept the Savage Morton family in the stands on Sunday afternoon.

"I don't think that some people realize how hot it gets at these games and there's no wind underneath here," said Crystal Savage Morton, sitting in the right field seats.

Temperatures hovered at or above 105 degrees for most of the game, taking a toll on some fans.

"Literally a lady right in front of us, she just went face first, I mean just straight down," Savage Morton said.

A first-aid cooling tent provided a respite for anyone needing to step inside the 80-degree tent.

"This is a least our sixth time to come inside the room," said Rainey Hulsey of Boyd.

But it was not enough for many fans who opted to leave the ballpark early, missing much of the game.

"We were third row behind the Cleveland dugout," Craig Karseno said. "Lasted about four innings and then had to move about 20 rows back in the shade. One hundred ten in the heat was a little tough. But you know, it's Rangers baseball and you have to come out here and support."

Some good news for fans who found the conditions of the day game to be unbearable.

The Rangers' next series begins Monday at home against the Oakland Athletics. The series will consist of all night games.