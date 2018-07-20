Fans Brave Record-Setting Heat To See Dude Perfect

A record-setting turnout to see Dude Perfect in Frisco on a day temperature set a record high, Friday, July 20, 2018.

Despite 108 degree heat, it was a record-setting sold out crowd in Frisco for Friday’s Rough Riders game.

Officials say 12,067 people packed into Dr. Pepper Ballpark but baseball was just one of the main attractions.

Fans lined up hours before gates open for their chance to meet the group Dude Perfect.

The five-man team, based in Frisco, is known for their trick shot videos on social media. They have more than 32 million subscribers to their YouTube channel.

Rare Footage Shows Last Surviving Member of Amazonian Tribe

Brazil's National Indian Foundation released footage from 2011 of an indigenous man who is believed to be the last surviving member of his tribe chopping down a tree in the Amazon. (Published 4 hours ago)

Families came from as far away as Kentucky to see them.

"I’ve been waiting for it my entire life for this moment," said 11-year-old Josh Garner whose family drove to Frisco from Houston.



Fans kept cool by setting up tents, opening umbrellas and with plenty of water.

The ballpark gave away free cups of water and Frisco firefighters started their shift at the park early.

The first 1,000 people in line were able to meet Dude Perfect one-on-one.

Everyone else still had the chance to see them in action when they performed during innings.