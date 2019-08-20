Fans Brave Heat to Catch Rangers-Angels Doubleheader

The scorching heat did not keep some baseball fans from heading out to one of the final summer games at Globe Life Park in Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The Texas Rangers' new, covered stadium is set to open next March. (Published 47 minutes ago)

The scorching heat did not keep some baseball fans from heading out to one of the final summer games at Globe Life Park in Arlington Tuesday afternoon.

The Texas Rangers' new, covered stadium is set to open next March.

Fans filed into the ballpark with their hot weather essentials.

"We've got water packed. We got three coolers of water. I've got my big umbrella. We've got hats, sunscreen, we're ready," said Pam Blackford of Garland.

Blackford said her family's trip to Globe Life Park was definitely worth it because it's her last trip to her ballpark of 26 years.

"This is my last opportunity to come to the ballpark before it closes so I wanted to make sure I made it out here today," she said.

The brutal heat even had fans checking on their favorite players.

"Looking to watch the pitcher warming up, asked him if he's alright. Said he was good," Angels fan Reid Hendrix said.

While some opted for the shade, Hendrix had red hot seats for Tuesday's doubleheader.

A temperature gun recorded a temperature of 137 degrees on a stadium seat.

Hendrix eventually bowed out of the sun.

"I feel better now that I'm up here in the shade," he said.

The Rangers lost Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Angels 5-1.

Game 2 starts at 7 p.m.

The temperature in Arlington was expected to be in the upper 90s, with a heat index around 100 degrees.

A Globe Life Park representative said more than 17,000 tickets were sold for the Angels-Rangers series.

A much smaller crowd attended Tuesday's first contest because it was a makeup for the postponed game following the sudden death of Angels' pitcher Tyler Skaggs.