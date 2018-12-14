It was June 2017. Shavon Randle, 13, was brutally kidnapped and murdered. The Lancaster teen’s body was found in an Oak Cliff neighborhood. Investigators said Randle was an innocent victim caught in the middle of what appeared to be retaliation over stolen drugs.

“Once you get to the point where you think you’re getting over things, there is always something else that's getting in the way,” said Shaquna Persley, Shavon’s mother.

Persley said the holidays were her daughter’s favorite time of the year.

"Shavon was my taste tester, my gift wrapper, [she was] my everything," said Persley.

The family has spent the last two Christmases without Shavon, but Friday night, the family was granted a surprise Christmas wish.

Dallas Maverick’s point guard Dennis Smith, Jr. heard the family’s story and said he knew he just had to help.

“When I heard this family’s story, I was hurt for them,” said Smith, Jr. "Whenever you can be a blessing to someone else… it comes full circle. That's how I view it."

His surprise for the family was a holiday shopping spree. Whatever they wanted… they got. And his generosity was followed by nothing other than gratitude.

"You don't expect for anybody to just be up and willing to just help somebody out. Because usually around this time, everybody is trying to help their own families," Persley tearfully said.

All this made possible thanks to a couple calls from Taylor Toynes, founder/director of the community center For Oak Cliff. He has been working with the family since Shavon was killed and just knew they wouldn’t have much of a Christmas without some help from others.

He said that Smith, Jr. stepped up.

"Things just work out when your spirit is right and helping those that you love. Good things happen. Putting out positive energy,” said Taylor Toynes.

There have been several arrests made surrounding Shavon’s case, but none of those people have ever been charged with her murder.