Familiar With Gridiron Wins, Carter Finds Swimming Success

At Carter High School in Dallas, athletic achievement is nothing new, but what is, is swimming. Just four years ago, the team did not exist, and many of its star swimmers could hardly swim. (Published 2 hours ago)

Familiar With Wins on the Gridiron, Dallas Carter Finds Success in the Pool

At Carter High School in South Dallas, athletic achievement is nothing new, but what is, is swimming. Just four years ago, the team did not exist, and many of its star swimmers could hardly swim.

"I honestly didn't know I could swim. I thought I was going to get in and drown, but I overcame," senior Cedric Hayes said. "I was a little skeptical at first, but when I got in the water I was like, 'This is something I can do,'" junior Kade Williams said.

Head coach James Spencer, who has also coached track and football, recruited many of the swimmers, selling them on the fun and physical benefits of swimming.

"This was uncharted water for me too," Spencer said.

But it's all paid off, and this year the team was crowned district champions and will compete for a regional championship Friday.

"At first we didn't know we had the potential to win district, but our coach started motivating us and telling us we could overcome, that's what we did," Hayes said.