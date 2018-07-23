FC Dallas Trades Plano's Own Kellyn Acosta to Colorado - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

FC Dallas Trades Plano's Own Kellyn Acosta to Colorado

Plano player headed to Colorado for Dominique Badji and an international roster spot

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FC Dallas Trades Plano's Own Kellyn Acosta to Colorado
    Kellyn Acosta in 2017

    The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Kellyn Acosta from FC Dallas in exchange for forward Dominique Badji and an international roster spot.

    In addition to the move announced Monday, the teams will swap first-round picks in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. The Rapids also receive a second-round pick.

    The 22-year-old Acosta, from Plano, rose through the ranks as part of the FC Dallas Development Academy. He spent the last 5 1/2 years with the first team and scored eight goals in 115 Major League Soccer games.

    Acosta also has suited up for the U.S. soccer team in international competitions. He scored his first international goal last July in a win over Ghana.

    Top Sports: Tour de France: Molinari Wins Open Championship

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Francesco Molinari Wins 147th Open Championship, Beating Tiger Woods
    Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

    Badji saw action in 90 matches for Colorado and scored 24 goals. The 25-year-old from Senegal was the 67th overall pick in 2015.

    FC Dallas currently leads the Western Conference standings, with Colorado 22 points behind.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices