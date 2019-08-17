Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on a flight from Cabo to Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

A fan spotted Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on a flight from Cabo to Dallas-Fort Worth Saturday morning.

Elliott has missed the first three weeks of training camp while he holds out for a new contract before the start of the 2019 season.

The fourth-year running back spent the time training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while the team was at camp in Oxnard, California.

Tina Parker tweeted a photo of herself sitting next to Elliott on the flight Saturday.

The Cowboys were in Hawaii Saturday night for a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, the team will return to The Star in Frisco for the remainder of the preseason.

Elliott is due to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1. million on a team option in 2020 -- the fifth year of his rookie contract -- according to the Associated Press.

Even with the preseason halfway finished, there is no rush for Elliott to hurry to join the team. Under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Player's Association, he has already lost the chance to add a year of NFL service time because he did not report to camp by Aug. 6 -- 30 days before the start of the league's regular season.

In Elliott's absence, the Cowboys signed veteran running back Alfred Morris, who spent 2016 and 2017 with Dallas, while rookie Tony Pollard has impressed in training camp.