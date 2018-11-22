Ezekiel Elliott Runs to Giant Red Kettle Again During Game

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott donated $21 in cash to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign after scoring a touch in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium.

Once again, Ezekiel Elliott shows he knows how to raise money for a good cause.

During the first quarter of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys, number 21 ran into the end zone, scoring the first touchdown of the game at AT&T Stadium.

And what probably looked familiar, at least to Cowboys fans, is what he did next.

Elliott ran right over to a large, red Salvation Army kettle that was sitting at the end of the field and threw cash into it.

How much? $21.

Cowboys photographer Jeremiah Jhass was right there to hand the cash to Elliot.

Back in December 2016, the Cowboys running back, then a rookie, scored from two yards out to put Dallas up 10-3 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Elliott celebrated by jumping into the big Salvation Army kettle near the stands to wild cheers at AT&T Stadium, but he was subsequently hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for "using a prop" to celebrate.

The Salvation Army reported that it received $182,000 in online donations, a 61 percent increase, in the hours after Elliott's kettle hop. Maybe that'll happen again this year.