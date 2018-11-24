Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) drops $21 into the Salvation Army kettle after scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run as offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins in an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted Saturday that he will "match every $21 donation made to @SalvationArmyUS this week, up to $21k."

Executive vice president and chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys Charlotte Jones Anderson, retweeted Elliot saying that the team would match his gift.

Anderson is the former National Advisory Board Chair of The Salvation Army and daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones,

The Salvation Army retweeted Elliot too.

On Thanksgiving Day, Elliott dropped $21 into the Salvation Army's Red Kettle sitting at the end of the field after he scored a touchdown, the first of the game, against the Washington Redskins.

In December 2016, Elliot, then a rookie, made news when he celebrated his touchdown from two yards out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by jumping into the Salvation Army Kettle near the stands at AT&T Stadium. He was subsequently served with a 15-yard penalty for being unsportsmanlike by "using a prop" to celebrate.