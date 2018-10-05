Ex-Rice Football Player Charged in Opioid Death of Lineman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ex-Rice Football Player Charged in Opioid Death of Lineman

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News/Harris County Jail
    Stuart Michael Mouchantaf, mugshot, inset.

    Prosecutors have charged a former Rice University football player with selling the drugs that a current player fatally overdosed on earlier this year.

    Stuart Michael Mouchantaf, 25, was being held Friday in the Harris County jail in Houston on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

    The county district attorney's office says in a news release that 21-year-old Blain Padgett thought he was buying hydrocodone from Mouchantaf but actually received pills containing carfentanil, which was originally made as an elephant tranquilizer and is so potent that a lethal dose could be invisible to the human eye.

    Padgett, a defensive lineman, was found dead in March by other players after he missed practice.

    Online jail records don't indicate whether Mouchantaf has a lawyer yet. His bond was set at $250,000.

