Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo Is Reportedly Seeking Record $10 Million Annually to Stay at CBS

By SportsDayDFW.com

Published 23 minutes ago

    Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News
    FILE - Former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Troy Aikman, Tony Romo and Roger Staubach laugh together during The Children's Cancer Fund Gala on Friday, April 27, 2018 at Hyatt Regency Dallas.

    Tony Romo is reportedly looking to go where no TV analyst has gone before.

    Eight-figure territory.

    Representatives of the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-CBS broadcaster are seeking a contract extension that would pay him $10 million annually, Sporting News' Michael McCarthy reported Tuesday.

    Romo's current contract -- a three-year deal worth $4 million per year, according to Sporting News -- expires after the 2019 season, which could set off a bidding war for his services if he becomes a free agent.

