Tony Romo is reportedly looking to go where no TV analyst has gone before.
Eight-figure territory.
Representatives of the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-CBS broadcaster are seeking a contract extension that would pay him $10 million annually, Sporting News' Michael McCarthy reported Tuesday.
Romo's current contract -- a three-year deal worth $4 million per year, according to Sporting News -- expires after the 2019 season, which could set off a bidding war for his services if he becomes a free agent.