Ex-Cowboys RB Joseph Randle Faces Rape Charge - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ex-Cowboys RB Joseph Randle Faces Rape Charge

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle is accused of rape and was arrested Friday morning in Kansas, according to jail records.

    Jail records show he was booked at 3:43 a.m. in Sedgwick County.

    Randle has been in trouble with the law before and in June, he was found guilty of a number of charges, including aggravated battery and criminal threat in April of 2017.

    He hit three people with his car while leaving a party. For two charges in that incident, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanors; the other two he pleaded no contest to felonies.

    At the time, prosecutors said Randle had several other pending cases.

    Randle was arrested in 2014 after Frisco police said the then-22-year-old shoplifted $123 in underwear and cologne at Stonebriar Centre Mall.

    According to the police report, Randle told officers that he didn't pay for the merchandise because he did not want to take the time to do it.

    Randle eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft -- shortly after the Cowboys releaed him citing an unspecified personal issue.

